Controlling the Pacific B-roll package

U.S. Airmen train Marine air traffic controllers at Osan AB.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 20:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011126
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-SA893-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111776947
|Length:
|00:05:38
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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