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    Controlling the Pacific B-roll package

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    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.11.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen train Marine air traffic controllers at Osan AB.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 20:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011126
    VIRIN: 260612-F-SA893-1001
    Filename: DOD_111776947
    Length: 00:05:38
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Controlling the Pacific B-roll package, by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ATC
    51st FW
    51st OSS
    Air Traffic Controller - Tower
    Marine ATCs

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