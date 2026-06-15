Controlling the Pacific

U.S. Air Force air traffic controllers assigned to the 51st Operations Support Squadron train U.S. Marines on air traffic control procedures at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2026. The training strengthens interoperability between the Air Force and Marine Corps while preparing Marines to support future air traffic control operations across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 20:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011125
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-SA893-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111776945
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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