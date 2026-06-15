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    Controlling the Pacific

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    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.11.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force air traffic controllers assigned to the 51st Operations Support Squadron train U.S. Marines on air traffic control procedures at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2026. The training strengthens interoperability between the Air Force and Marine Corps while preparing Marines to support future air traffic control operations across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 20:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011125
    VIRIN: 260612-F-SA893-1002
    Filename: DOD_111776945
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

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    This work, Controlling the Pacific, by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    control tower
    ATC
    51st FW
    51st OSS

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