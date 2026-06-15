Controlling the Pacific

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011125" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force air traffic controllers assigned to the 51st Operations Support Squadron train U.S. Marines on air traffic control procedures at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2026. The training strengthens interoperability between the Air Force and Marine Corps while preparing Marines to support future air traffic control operations across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)