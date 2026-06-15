Coast Guard Station Honolulu conducts escort

Coast Guard Station Honolulu members prepare for a cruise ship escort in Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 12, 2026. Coast Guard boatcrews conduct escorts to high-value passenger vessels, such as cruise ships, to protect them from threats on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 20:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011123
|VIRIN:
|260212-G-OX937-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111776936
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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