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    Coast Guard Station Honolulu conducts escort

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    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson  

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    Coast Guard Station Honolulu members prepare for a cruise ship escort in Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 12, 2026. Coast Guard boatcrews conduct escorts to high-value passenger vessels, such as cruise ships, to protect them from threats on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 20:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011123
    VIRIN: 260212-G-OX937-2001
    Filename: DOD_111776936
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

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