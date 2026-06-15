In this episode of Arctic Connections, Distinguished Professor and North American Arctic Policy Advisor for the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies (ACT1 Contractor), Dr. Kathryn Friedman, catches up with Ms. Sara Cohen, Deputy Chief of Missions for Foreign Policy and National Security at the Canadian Embassy in Washington D.C. They explain why the North American Arctic matters to both the U.S. and Canada, highlighting the driving forces behind the two nations' enduring security cooperation. Ms. Cohen also offers an inside look at Canada's latest defense commitments and the implications for the Arctic region.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 19:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011113
|VIRIN:
|251218-O-RO809-6601
|Filename:
|DOD_111776867
|Length:
|00:20:11
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arctic Connections | Canada and the North American Arctic, by Mizelle Mayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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