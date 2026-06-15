Arctic Connections | Canada and the North American Arctic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011113" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of Arctic Connections, Distinguished Professor and North American Arctic Policy Advisor for the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies (ACT1 Contractor), Dr. Kathryn Friedman, catches up with Ms. Sara Cohen, Deputy Chief of Missions for Foreign Policy and National Security at the Canadian Embassy in Washington D.C. They explain why the North American Arctic matters to both the U.S. and Canada, highlighting the driving forces behind the two nations' enduring security cooperation. Ms. Cohen also offers an inside look at Canada's latest defense commitments and the implications for the Arctic region.