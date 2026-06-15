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    624th FRSD Reel OSJ

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    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Roman Adona 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Susan Hawes, an operating room specialist assigned to the 624th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, participates in a simulated mass-casualty exercise during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 13, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves missions effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Roman Adona)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 19:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011110
    VIRIN: 260613-A-BB082-3094
    Filename: DOD_111776851
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: US

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    This work, 624th FRSD Reel OSJ, by SSG Roman Adona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ARMEDCOM
    MRTC
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Field training
    OperationSentinelJustice

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