624th FRSD Reel OSJ

U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Susan Hawes, an operating room specialist assigned to the 624th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, participates in a simulated mass-casualty exercise during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 13, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves missions effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Roman Adona)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 19:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011110
|VIRIN:
|260613-A-BB082-3094
|Filename:
|DOD_111776851
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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