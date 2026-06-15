B-Roll: U.S. Marines with Echo Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines, participate in mechanized raid classes

U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division participate in mechanized raid training on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 8, 2026. Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, hosts mechanized raid training to develop advanced tactical skills, and maintain readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Jameson)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 19:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011106
|VIRIN:
|260608-M-WJ194-1001
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111776811
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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