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    B-Roll: U.S. Marines with Echo Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines, participate in mechanized raid classes

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Jameson 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division participate in mechanized raid training on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 8, 2026. Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, hosts mechanized raid training to develop advanced tactical skills, and maintain readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Jameson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 19:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011106
    VIRIN: 260608-M-WJ194-1001
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111776811
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines with Echo Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines, participate in mechanized raid classes, by LCpl Dylan Jameson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMC, 1st Marine Division, ACV, Blue Diamond, Marines, Mech Raid

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