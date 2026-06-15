B-Roll: U.S. Marines with HQ Bn. participate in live range

U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, participate in day and night live-fire ranges during the Warfighting Skills Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 4, 2026. WSC is a four-day training course for Marines in infantry or security-focused billets, where they conduct field security operations, and combat reaction training. Their training includes day and night live-fire ranges, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, patrolling, and a rigorous assault course. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Jameson)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 19:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011103
|VIRIN:
|260604-M-WJ194-1001
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111776795
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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