B-Roll: U.S. Marines with HQ Bn. participate in weapon system drills

U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, participate in weapon system drills during the Warfighting Skills Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 3, 2026. WSC is a four-day training course for Marines in infantry or security-focused billets, where they conduct field security operations, and combat reaction training. Their training includes day and night live-fire ranges, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, patrolling, and a rigorous assault course. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Jameson)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 19:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011102
|VIRIN:
|260603-M-WJ194-1001
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111776785
|Length:
|00:07:27
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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