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    B-Roll: U.S. Marines with HQ Bn. participate in weapon system drills

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Jameson 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, participate in weapon system drills during the Warfighting Skills Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 3, 2026. WSC is a four-day training course for Marines in infantry or security-focused billets, where they conduct field security operations, and combat reaction training. Their training includes day and night live-fire ranges, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, patrolling, and a rigorous assault course. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Jameson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 19:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011102
    VIRIN: 260603-M-WJ194-1001
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111776785
    Length: 00:07:27
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines with HQ Bn. participate in weapon system drills, by LCpl Dylan Jameson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMC, 1st Marine Division, Warfighting, Blue Diamond, Marines, WSC

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