409th MCAS Mass Casualty

U.S. Reserve Soldiers, assigned to the 330th Medical Brigade, participate in simulated medical training during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 13, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Anyla Hall)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 18:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011100
|VIRIN:
|260613-A-XL407-6632
|Filename:
|DOD_111776767
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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