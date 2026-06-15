(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    409th MCAS Mass Casualty

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Video by Pfc. Anyla Hall 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Reserve Soldiers, assigned to the 330th Medical Brigade, participate in simulated medical training during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 13, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Anyla Hall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 18:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011100
    VIRIN: 260613-A-XL407-6632
    Filename: DOD_111776767
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 409th MCAS Mass Casualty, by PFC Anyla Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army reserve
    Camp Shelby
    readines
    330th Medical Brigade
    Operation Sentinel Justice

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video