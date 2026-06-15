Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu members walk to the Makapuu lighthouse on Oahu March 2, 2026. The Makapuu Lighthouse it is most famous for housing the largest hyper-radiant Fresnel lens in the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 18:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011099
|VIRIN:
|260302-G-OX937-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111776759
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|HAWAI'I KAI, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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