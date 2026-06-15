U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicles (ACV) assigned to 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, launch from the beach during shore-to-ship movement to accomplish training objectives within the Naval Integrated Training Package-2 and Amphibious Mobility Warfare Certifications as a part of 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit's Type Commander’s Amphibious Training (TCAT) on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 14, 2026. TCAT is a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Channah Chilton and Sgt. Jorge Borjas)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 18:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011097
|VIRIN:
|260614-M-MB805-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111776753
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Type Commander's Amphibious Training | Amphibious Combat Vehicle splash, by Sgt Jorge Borjas and Cpl Channah Chilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.