Type Commander's Amphibious Training | Amphibious Combat Vehicle splash

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011097" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicles (ACV) assigned to 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, launch from the beach during shore-to-ship movement to accomplish training objectives within the Naval Integrated Training Package-2 and Amphibious Mobility Warfare Certifications as a part of 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit's Type Commander’s Amphibious Training (TCAT) on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 14, 2026. TCAT is a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Channah Chilton and Sgt. Jorge Borjas)