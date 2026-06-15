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    Type Commander's Amphibious Training | Amphibious Combat Vehicle splash

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    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jorge Borjas and Cpl. Channah Chilton

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicles (ACV) assigned to 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, launch from the beach during shore-to-ship movement to accomplish training objectives within the Naval Integrated Training Package-2 and Amphibious Mobility Warfare Certifications as a part of 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit's Type Commander’s Amphibious Training (TCAT) on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 14, 2026. TCAT is a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Channah Chilton and Sgt. Jorge Borjas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 18:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011097
    VIRIN: 260614-M-MB805-1002
    Filename: DOD_111776753
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Type Commander's Amphibious Training | Amphibious Combat Vehicle splash, by Sgt Jorge Borjas and Cpl Channah Chilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    26th MEU, 2nd MARDIV, II MEF, ACV, TCAT,

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