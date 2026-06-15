Marine Corps Sports Leadership Academy wrestling clinic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011071" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with the Eastern Recruiting Region, wrestling coaches, high school wrestlers and their parents get together for a wrestling clinic at Live Oak High School, Watson, LA, June 6, 2026. The event was put on through the Sports Leadership Academy and featured Marine recruiters engaging with high school wrestling teams from the local area by putting them through a Marine Corps workout and providing talks on leadership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacob Richardson)