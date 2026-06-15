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    Cleveland Dredging Continues on the Cuyahoga River

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    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District conducts maintenance dredging of the Cuyahoga River to ensure access for large vessels traveling across the Great Lakes Navigation System, Cleveland, Ohio, June 12, 2026. Dredging the federal navigation channels like those in Cleveland help maintain safe and navigable harbors that are critical to the local, regional, and National economy. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 16:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011067
    VIRIN: 260615-A-VR700-1015
    Filename: DOD_111776384
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Cleveland Dredging Continues on the Cuyahoga River, by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Dredging
    Navigation
    Cleveland

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