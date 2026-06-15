Cleveland Dredging Continues on the Cuyahoga River

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011067" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District conducts maintenance dredging of the Cuyahoga River to ensure access for large vessels traveling across the Great Lakes Navigation System, Cleveland, Ohio, June 12, 2026. Dredging the federal navigation channels like those in Cleveland help maintain safe and navigable harbors that are critical to the local, regional, and National economy. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)