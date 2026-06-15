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    U.S. Army Soldier Earns Ticket to Action Pistol World Shoot

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    COLUMBIA, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Sgt. 1st Class Walter Johnson competed in the 2026 Bianchi Cup in Hallsville, MO May 21-23. The historical action pistol competition, which started in 1979, is comprised of four events: the mover, falling plates, practical and barricades. The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier placed fifth overall, which earned him a ticket to the Action Pistol World Championships in Australia later this fall. The Bianchi Cup was one of three competitions (but had double the points) that were combined to decide which top four male and top female marksmen would represent the United States.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 16:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011065
    VIRIN: 260523-A-ZG886-8268
    Filename: DOD_111776366
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: COLUMBIA, MISSOURI, US

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    This work, U.S. Army Soldier Earns Ticket to Action Pistol World Shoot, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Walter Johnson
    pistol marksmanship
    Bianchi cup
    Action Pistol Championship

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