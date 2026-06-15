U.S. Army Soldier Earns Ticket to Action Pistol World Shoot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011065" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. 1st Class Walter Johnson competed in the 2026 Bianchi Cup in Hallsville, MO May 21-23. The historical action pistol competition, which started in 1979, is comprised of four events: the mover, falling plates, practical and barricades. The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier placed fifth overall, which earned him a ticket to the Action Pistol World Championships in Australia later this fall. The Bianchi Cup was one of three competitions (but had double the points) that were combined to decide which top four male and top female marksmen would represent the United States.