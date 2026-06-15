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    Hydration Vibes REEL

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    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    If summer heat is your vibe, hydration should be too.
    Don’t wait until you feel thirsty. Drink water throughout the day, especially when working, training or spending time outdoors.
    Protect yourself. Protect your team.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 15:29
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1011060
    VIRIN: 260615-O-OT285-4801
    PIN: 260615
    Filename: DOD_111776277
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Hydration Vibes REEL, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    military health
    Summer Safety and Awareness
    Vertical Video
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)
    summer
    Hydration

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