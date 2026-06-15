Hydration Vibes REEL

If summer heat is your vibe, hydration should be too.
Don’t wait until you feel thirsty. Drink water throughout the day, especially when working, training or spending time outdoors.
Protect yourself. Protect your team.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 15:29
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1011060
|VIRIN:
|260615-O-OT285-4801
|PIN:
|260615
|Filename:
|DOD_111776277
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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