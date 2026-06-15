Charlie Company Moto Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011055" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion participate in a company motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, June 4, 2026. The company motivational run is a three-mile cadence run conducted around the depot and is the last physical training event the Marines will conduct before they graduate from MCRD San Diego. The event is also the first-time friends and families will see their newly transformed Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angie N. Palomino)