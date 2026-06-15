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    Charlie Company Moto Run

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    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Angie Palomino 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion participate in a company motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, June 4, 2026. The company motivational run is a three-mile cadence run conducted around the depot and is the last physical training event the Marines will conduct before they graduate from MCRD San Diego. The event is also the first-time friends and families will see their newly transformed Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angie N. Palomino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 18:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011055
    VIRIN: 260604-M-UV877-1001
    Filename: DOD_111776140
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Charlie Company Moto Run, by LCpl Angie Palomino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Charlie Company
    MCRD San Diego
    Moto run
    USMC

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