Charlie Company Moto Run

U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion participate in a company motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, June 4, 2026. The company motivational run is a three-mile cadence run conducted around the depot and is the last physical training event the Marines will conduct before they graduate from MCRD San Diego. The event is also the first-time friends and families will see their newly transformed Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angie N. Palomino)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 18:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011055
|VIRIN:
|260604-M-UV877-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111776140
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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