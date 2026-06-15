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    Fort Benning Soldier Wins Production Division at 2026 Bianchi Cup

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    COLUMBIA, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Staff Sgt. Walker Buckman won the 2026 Production Division Champion title at the Bianchi Cup Championships in Hallsville, MO May 21-24.

    This is only the second time the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier has competed in the historic action pistol match that began in 1979. The championships is comprised of four events: falling plates, mover, practical and barricades.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 15:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011053
    VIRIN: 260523-A-ZG886-8567
    Filename: DOD_111776079
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: COLUMBIA, MISSOURI, US

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    This work, Fort Benning Soldier Wins Production Division at 2026 Bianchi Cup, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    pistol marksmanship
    Bianchi cup
    Action Pistol Championship
    Walker Buckman

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