Staff Sgt. Walker Buckman won the 2026 Production Division Champion title at the Bianchi Cup Championships in Hallsville, MO May 21-24.
This is only the second time the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier has competed in the historic action pistol match that began in 1979. The championships is comprised of four events: falling plates, mover, practical and barricades.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 15:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011053
|VIRIN:
|260523-A-ZG886-8567
|Filename:
|DOD_111776079
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Benning Soldier Wins Production Division at 2026 Bianchi Cup, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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