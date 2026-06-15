ITX 3-26 I Information and Intelligence Integration Course

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Squadron, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing and Marines from Tactical Training Exercise and Control Group, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, participates in an information and intelligence integration course during Integrated Training Exercise 3-26 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 9, 2026. ITX is designed to generate combat readiness and ensure the Reserve Component provides critical strategic depth to the Total Force. From complex combined arms maneuvers to all-domain integration, these Marines are proving that they are ready to augment, reinforce, and fight alongside the active component at a moment's notice. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carlina Holland)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 15:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011051
|VIRIN:
|260609-M-PK029-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111776026
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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