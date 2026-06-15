India Company Series Commander Inspection

Series Commanders with India Company, 3rd Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, inspect recruits during a Series commander inspection on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 13, 2026. The Series commander's inspection surveys recruits knowledge, bearing, and attention to detail. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Melanie Soni Flores)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 13:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011043
|VIRIN:
|260615-M-MU546-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111775881
|Length:
|00:05:28
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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