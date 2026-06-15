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    India Company Series Commander Inspection

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    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Melanie Soni Flores 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Series Commanders with India Company, 3rd Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, inspect recruits during a Series commander inspection on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 13, 2026. The Series commander's inspection surveys recruits knowledge, bearing, and attention to detail. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Melanie Soni Flores)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 13:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011043
    VIRIN: 260615-M-MU546-1001
    Filename: DOD_111775881
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company Series Commander Inspection, by LCpl Melanie Soni Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Parris Island
    India Company
    Series Commander Inspection
    3rdRTBN
    recruits

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