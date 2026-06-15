(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The History of U.S. Army V Corps

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Vasquez 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    A historical video highlighting the legacy of V Corps from its activation during World War I to its present-day mission in Europe. The video traces the corps contributions during major conflicts including World War I, World War II, the Cold War, and Operation Iraqi Freedom, before transitioning to its current role as the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps in Europe. Through archival imagery, historical footage, and modern operations, the video showcases more than a century of service, leadership, and commitment to defending U.S. interests alongside NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Vasquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 13:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011042
    VIRIN: 260615-A-ED188-6475
    Filename: DOD_111775811
    Length: 00:06:18
    Location: KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The History of U.S. Army V Corps, by SGT Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    V Corps
    Stronger Together
    history
    victory
    ItWillBedDone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video