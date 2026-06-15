A historical video highlighting the legacy of V Corps from its activation during World War I to its present-day mission in Europe. The video traces the corps contributions during major conflicts including World War I, World War II, the Cold War, and Operation Iraqi Freedom, before transitioning to its current role as the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps in Europe. Through archival imagery, historical footage, and modern operations, the video showcases more than a century of service, leadership, and commitment to defending U.S. interests alongside NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 13:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011042
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-ED188-6475
|Filename:
|DOD_111775811
|Length:
|00:06:18
|Location:
|KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The History of U.S. Army V Corps, by SGT Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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