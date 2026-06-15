The History of U.S. Army V Corps

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011042" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A historical video highlighting the legacy of V Corps from its activation during World War I to its present-day mission in Europe. The video traces the corps contributions during major conflicts including World War I, World War II, the Cold War, and Operation Iraqi Freedom, before transitioning to its current role as the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps in Europe. Through archival imagery, historical footage, and modern operations, the video showcases more than a century of service, leadership, and commitment to defending U.S. interests alongside NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Vasquez)