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    U.S. Army Soldier Wins Production Optics Division at 2026 Bianchi Cup

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    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Staff Sgt. Anthony Heinauer won the 2026 Production Optics Division Champion title at the Bianchi Cup Championships in Hallsville, MO May 21-24.

    This is the fifth time the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier has won this division at the historic action pistol match that began in 1979. The championships is comprised of four events: falling plates, mover, practical and barricades, which are all shown in this b-roll package.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 14:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011040
    VIRIN: 260523-A-ZG886-6821
    Filename: DOD_111775673
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, U.S. Army Soldier Wins Production Optics Division at 2026 Bianchi Cup, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    pistol marksmanship competition
    Bianchi cup
    Anthony Heinauer
    Action Pistol Championship
    Soldier

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