U.S. Army Soldier Wins Production Optics Division at 2026 Bianchi Cup

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Staff Sgt. Anthony Heinauer won the 2026 Production Optics Division Champion title at the Bianchi Cup Championships in Hallsville, MO May 21-24.



This is the fifth time the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier has won this division at the historic action pistol match that began in 1979. The championships is comprised of four events: falling plates, mover, practical and barricades, which are all shown in this b-roll package.