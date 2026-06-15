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    Coast Guard prototypes two innovative technologies

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    U.S. Coast Guard Rapid Response Prototyping Team (CG-RAPTOR) personnel prototype two new technologies at Coast Guard Station Washington on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., on May 19, 2026. CG-RAPTOR personnel showcased TRITON, a law enforcement boarding-team application, and BADGERNet, a connectivity kit, both innovations that streamline workflows and provide internet access to Coast Guardsmen at sea. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 12:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011035
    VIRIN: 260519-G-JO805-7699
    Filename: DOD_111775594
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    TAGS

    Triton
    Force Design
    CG-RAPTOR
    BADGERNet

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