Coast Guard prototypes two innovative technologies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011035" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Rapid Response Prototyping Team (CG-RAPTOR) personnel prototype two new technologies at Coast Guard Station Washington on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., on May 19, 2026. CG-RAPTOR personnel showcased TRITON, a law enforcement boarding-team application, and BADGERNet, a connectivity kit, both innovations that streamline workflows and provide internet access to Coast Guardsmen at sea. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)