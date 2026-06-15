Coast Guard prototypes two innovative technologies

U.S. Coast Guard Rapid Response Prototyping Team (CG-RAPTOR) personnel prototype two new technologies at Coast Guard Station Washington on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., on May 19, 2026. CG-RAPTOR personnel showcased TRITON, a law enforcement boarding-team application, and BADGERNet, a connectivity kit, both innovations that streamline workflows and provide internet access to Coast Guardsmen at sea. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 12:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011035
|VIRIN:
|260519-G-JO805-7699
|Filename:
|DOD_111775594
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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