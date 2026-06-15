Lima Company Circles

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011033" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion practice basic marksmanship techniques during a grass week training event at Edson Range, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 3, 2026. During grass week, recruits focus on the warfighting fundamentals of marksmanship, learning proper weapons handling, and safety protocols as they prepare for live-fire training, distinguishing Marines from all other services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)