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    Lima Company Circles

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    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Sgt. Oneg Plisner 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion practice basic marksmanship techniques during a grass week training event at Edson Range, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 3, 2026. During grass week, recruits focus on the warfighting fundamentals of marksmanship, learning proper weapons handling, and safety protocols as they prepare for live-fire training, distinguishing Marines from all other services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 13:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011033
    VIRIN: 260603-M-WJ192-1002
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111775544
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Circles, by Sgt Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Lima Company
    recruit training
    MCRDSD
    Grass Week
    Circles
    Rifle

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