Lima Company Circles

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion practice basic marksmanship techniques during a grass week training event at Edson Range, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 3, 2026. During grass week, recruits focus on the warfighting fundamentals of marksmanship, learning proper weapons handling, and safety protocols as they prepare for live-fire training, distinguishing Marines from all other services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 13:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011033
|VIRIN:
|260603-M-WJ192-1002
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_111775544
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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