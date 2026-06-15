NMFDC Corpsmen celebrate the 128th Hospital Corpsman Birthday - HM1 Tommy Davidson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011032" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Tommy Davidson, leading petty officer of operations and plans at the Naval Medical Forces Development Command, wishes a happy 128th birthday to the Hospital Corps at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 14, 2026. NMFDC is the headquarters element designated within the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery as a direct subordinate to the Surgeon General of the Navy, charged with leading and managing all medical training, education, professional development, and instruction to produce highly trained and ready medical personnel. (U.S. Navy video by Malcolm McClendon).