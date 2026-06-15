NMFDC Corpsmen celebrate the 128th Hospital Corpsman Birthday - HM1 Tommy Davidson

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Tommy Davidson, leading petty officer of operations and plans at the Naval Medical Forces Development Command, wishes a happy 128th birthday to the Hospital Corps at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 14, 2026. NMFDC is the headquarters element designated within the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery as a direct subordinate to the Surgeon General of the Navy, charged with leading and managing all medical training, education, professional development, and instruction to produce highly trained and ready medical personnel. (U.S. Navy video by Malcolm McClendon).
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 15:44
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1011032
|VIRIN:
|260614-N-FG822-1002
|PIN:
|654321
|Filename:
|DOD_111775534
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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