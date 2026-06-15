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    VADM Doug Perry Gives Remarks on FLEETEX 250 Aboard USS Eisenhower

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    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Derek Cole 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NORFOLK, Va. (June 5, 2026) Vice Adm. Doug Perry, Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, speaks about Fleet Exercise 250 on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), June 5, 2026.
    250 Years of Service. One Unified Mission.
    The FLEETEX 250 Final Planning Conference and International Naval Review (INR) 250 has officially concluded! As we close this final chapter of preparation, we stand ready to welcome the world to the Atlantic.
    The Mission: From June 22-29, U.S. 2nd Fleet will lead the first-ever iteration of FLEETEX in the Atlantic Ocean. This historic exercise will sharpen U.S. maritime readiness, test emerging capabilities, and reinforce our commitment to the layered defense of the homeland.
    We aren't doing this alone. We are proud to integrate with approximately 20 nations for collective maritime security, including, for the first time ever, African partners participating in a U.S.-led exercise in the Atlantic.
    America is a maritime nation, and the Navy’s story is America’s story. Today, that 250-year legacy of courage and innovation continues through the unbreakable bonds we share with our allies and partners.
    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Cole/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 12:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011016
    VIRIN: 260615-N-AV223-2001
    Filename: DOD_111775314
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: US

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    This work, VADM Doug Perry Gives Remarks on FLEETEX 250 Aboard USS Eisenhower, by PO2 Derek Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    C2F
    FLEETEX250
    VIRGINIASAIL250

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