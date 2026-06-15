video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011014" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips discusses the Combat Field Test at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 28, 2026. Command Sgt. Maj. Oscar Laughman takes the CFT with Phillips to demonstrate the sequence of events, while detailing what each event entails. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell)



For more information regarding the CFT, reference HQDA EXORD 103-26 or AD 2026-07.