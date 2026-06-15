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    The Combat Field Test

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    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Video by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips discusses the Combat Field Test at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 28, 2026. Command Sgt. Maj. Oscar Laughman takes the CFT with Phillips to demonstrate the sequence of events, while detailing what each event entails. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell)

    For more information regarding the CFT, reference HQDA EXORD 103-26 or AD 2026-07.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 12:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011014
    VIRIN: 260528-Z-SW312-1001
    Filename: DOD_111775258
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

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    This work, The Combat Field Test, by SGT Kayden Bedwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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