Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips discusses the Combat Field Test at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 28, 2026. Command Sgt. Maj. Oscar Laughman takes the CFT with Phillips to demonstrate the sequence of events, while detailing what each event entails. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell)
For more information regarding the CFT, reference HQDA EXORD 103-26 or AD 2026-07.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 12:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011014
|VIRIN:
|260528-Z-SW312-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111775258
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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