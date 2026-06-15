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    U.S. Army 251st Birthday

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    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    AFN OCONUS CI Production

    Established by the Continental Congress on June 14, 1775, the U.S. Army celebrates its 251st birthday.
    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 11:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011007
    VIRIN: 260613-N-ME861-1001
    Filename: DOD_111775207
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army 251st Birthday, by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ArmyBirthday
    AFN
    America 250
    Army251

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