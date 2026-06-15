U.S. Army 251st Birthday

Established by the Continental Congress on June 14, 1775, the U.S. Army celebrates its 251st birthday.
(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 11:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011007
|VIRIN:
|260613-N-ME861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111775207
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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