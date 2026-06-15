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    121 ARW maintainers launch F-16

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    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Video by Airman Olivia Hoyt 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Curtis Voltz, commander of the 180th Fighter Wing, takes off in an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, June 7, 2026. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that delivers war-winning airpower. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Olivia Hoyt and Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 11:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011006
    VIRIN: 260607-Z-MK580-6968
    Filename: DOD_111775193
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, 121 ARW maintainers launch F-16, by AB Olivia Hoyt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    180th Fighter Wing
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    Air National Guard

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