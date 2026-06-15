Guardian Arena IV Qualifiers Hype Video

This video encourages Airmen and Guardians to sign up to compete in Guardian Arena IV. Guardian Arena is an annual United States Space Force event designed to challenge competitors in the skills of problem solving, knowledge, and physical strength, with a goal of improving camaraderie, instilling esprit de corps, and providing an opportunity to operationalize the Guardian Spirit in a healthy competition. (U.S. Space Force video by Christopher Fleitas)
Music licensed through: Motion Array
Item ID: #2701452
Author Username: Mykola Odnoroh (IPI 394074345)
Licensee: Taylor Nave
Item License Code: 3f44fecc20d2382a25854a094f9d78bba45e994f326c24a69cace6512d95d353:2701452-11095139
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|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 11:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011005
|VIRIN:
|260615-X-X1814-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111775175
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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