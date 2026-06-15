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    Guardian Arena IV Qualifiers Hype Video

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    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Space Launch Delta 45

    This video encourages Airmen and Guardians to sign up to compete in Guardian Arena IV. Guardian Arena is an annual United States Space Force event designed to challenge competitors in the skills of problem solving, knowledge, and physical strength, with a goal of improving camaraderie, instilling esprit de corps, and providing an opportunity to operationalize the Guardian Spirit in a healthy competition. (U.S. Space Force video by Christopher Fleitas)


    Music licensed through: Motion Array
    Item ID: #2701452

    Author Username: Mykola Odnoroh (IPI 394074345)
    Licensee: Taylor Nave
    Item License Code: 3f44fecc20d2382a25854a094f9d78bba45e994f326c24a69cace6512d95d353:2701452-11095139

    --

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 11:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011005
    VIRIN: 260615-X-X1814-1001
    Filename: DOD_111775175
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FLORIDA, US

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    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Guardian Arena IV Qualifiers Hype Video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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