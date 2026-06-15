Guardian Arena IV Qualifiers Hype Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011005" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video encourages Airmen and Guardians to sign up to compete in Guardian Arena IV. Guardian Arena is an annual United States Space Force event designed to challenge competitors in the skills of problem solving, knowledge, and physical strength, with a goal of improving camaraderie, instilling esprit de corps, and providing an opportunity to operationalize the Guardian Spirit in a healthy competition. (U.S. Space Force video by Christopher Fleitas)





Music licensed through: Motion Array

Item ID: #2701452



Author Username: Mykola Odnoroh (IPI 394074345)

Licensee: Taylor Nave

Item License Code: 3f44fecc20d2382a25854a094f9d78bba45e994f326c24a69cace6512d95d353:2701452-11095139



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