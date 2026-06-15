U.S. Air Force Col. Curtis Voltz, commander of the 180th Fighter Wing, takes off in an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, June 7, 2026. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that delivers war-winning airpower. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Olivia Hoyt and Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 11:19
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1011004
|VIRIN:
|260607-Z-MK580-8519
|Filename:
|DOD_111775174
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 121 ARW maintainers launch F-16, by AB Olivia Hoyt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.