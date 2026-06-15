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    Cut: PA national guard attends NASCAR at poconos

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    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Video by 2nd Lt. Jessica Barb 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy, attended the Pocono 400 Gold Star Family and servicemember recognition on June 14, 2026. He met the Gold star families, interacted with the enlisted members, swore in new recruits, attended the race car driver’s meeting, and watched the race. The Pennsylvania National Guard was recognized by the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) for service to the country. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jessica Barb)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 12:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011000
    VIRIN: 260614-Z-A3544-1406
    Filename: DOD_111775104
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

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    This work, Cut: PA national guard attends NASCAR at poconos, by 2LT Jessica Barb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    TAG, Poconos, NASCAR, Pa National Guard, Gold Star Families, Enlistment

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