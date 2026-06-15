Cut: PA national guard attends NASCAR at poconos

Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy, attended the Pocono 400 Gold Star Family and servicemember recognition on June 14, 2026. He met the Gold star families, interacted with the enlisted members, swore in new recruits, attended the race car driver’s meeting, and watched the race. The Pennsylvania National Guard was recognized by the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) for service to the country. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jessica Barb)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 12:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011000
|VIRIN:
|260614-Z-A3544-1406
|Filename:
|DOD_111775104
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
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|0
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