Cut: PA national guard attends NASCAR at poconos

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011000" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy, attended the Pocono 400 Gold Star Family and servicemember recognition on June 14, 2026. He met the Gold star families, interacted with the enlisted members, swore in new recruits, attended the race car driver’s meeting, and watched the race. The Pennsylvania National Guard was recognized by the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) for service to the country. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jessica Barb)