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    AH-64 Apache morning timelapse

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    GERMANY

    06.02.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Timelapse of a U.S. Army AH-64 Apache, assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, at Storck Barracks, Germany, on June 2, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 09:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010989
    VIRIN: 260603-A-BY519-2457
    Filename: DOD_111774883
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AH-64 Apache morning timelapse, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AH-64 Apache
    Storck Barracks

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