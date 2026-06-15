AH-64 Apache morning timelapse

Timelapse of a U.S. Army AH-64 Apache, assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, at Storck Barracks, Germany, on June 2, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 09:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010989
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-BY519-2457
|Filename:
|DOD_111774883
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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