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    Fort Polk Celebrates the Army's 251st Birthday

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    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Video by Porsha Auzenne  

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Fort Polk celebrated the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony at the Geronimo Dining Facility June 12.

    Maj. Gen. Jason A. Curl, commanding general, joined Soldiers, families, and civilians to commemorate 251 years of service, sacrifice, and commitment to our Nation. During the celebration, he shared remarks honoring the Army’s legacy and the people who continue to serve today.

    This reel was created using footage from the cake-cutting ceremony. It was posted to Fort Polk social media platforms. Produced and edited in Adobe Premiere Pro. (U.S. Army video by Porsha Auzenne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 09:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010986
    VIRIN: 260615-A-GH690-3648
    Filename: DOD_111774866
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, Fort Polk Celebrates the Army's 251st Birthday, by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Polk
    Army251

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