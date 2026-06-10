Fort Polk Celebrates the Army's 251st Birthday

Fort Polk celebrated the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony at the Geronimo Dining Facility June 12.
Maj. Gen. Jason A. Curl, commanding general, joined Soldiers, families, and civilians to commemorate 251 years of service, sacrifice, and commitment to our Nation. During the celebration, he shared remarks honoring the Army’s legacy and the people who continue to serve today.
This reel was created using footage from the cake-cutting ceremony. It was posted to Fort Polk social media platforms. Produced and edited in Adobe Premiere Pro. (U.S. Army video by Porsha Auzenne)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 09:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010986
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-GH690-3648
|Filename:
|DOD_111774866
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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