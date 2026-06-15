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    81st Training Group Change of Command Ceremony

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    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Jill Heliker, 81st Training Group commander, takes command of the 81st TRG during a Change of Command ceremony on Friday, June 12 at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 12:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010985
    VIRIN: 260612-F-PI774-5632
    Filename: DOD_111774861
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 81st Training Group Change of Command Ceremony, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    81st Training Group
    Change of Command
    Change of Command Ceremony

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