81st Training Group Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Colonel Jill Heliker, 81st Training Group commander, takes command of the 81st TRG during a Change of Command ceremony on Friday, June 12 at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 12:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010985
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-PI774-5632
|Filename:
|DOD_111774861
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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