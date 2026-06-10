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    128th Hospital Corps Birthday Message from Navy Medicine Force Master Chief Cantorna

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    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    U.S. Navy Force Master Chief Jerry Cantorna, Director of the Hospital Corps, delivers a message celebrating the 128th birthday of the Navy Hospital Corps at the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. Established on June 17, 1898, the Navy Hospital Corps is the most decorated enlisted corps in the U.S. Navy, serving as the frontline medical force for both Navy and Marine Corps personnel around the globe. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Sasha Ambrose)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 09:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1010975
    VIRIN: 260615-N-IX644-1001
    Filename: DOD_111774818
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, 128th Hospital Corps Birthday Message from Navy Medicine Force Master Chief Cantorna, by PO2 Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Hospital Corpsman
    Medical Readiness
    Hospital Corps
    Hospital Corpsman Birthday
    US Navy

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