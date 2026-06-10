128th Hospital Corps Birthday Message from Navy Medicine Force Master Chief Cantorna

U.S. Navy Force Master Chief Jerry Cantorna, Director of the Hospital Corps, delivers a message celebrating the 128th birthday of the Navy Hospital Corps at the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. Established on June 17, 1898, the Navy Hospital Corps is the most decorated enlisted corps in the U.S. Navy, serving as the frontline medical force for both Navy and Marine Corps personnel around the globe. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Sasha Ambrose)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 09:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1010975
|VIRIN:
|260615-N-IX644-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111774818
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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