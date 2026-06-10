128th Hospital Corps Birthday Message from Navy Medicine Force Master Chief Cantorna

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010975" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Force Master Chief Jerry Cantorna, Director of the Hospital Corps, delivers a message celebrating the 128th birthday of the Navy Hospital Corps at the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. Established on June 17, 1898, the Navy Hospital Corps is the most decorated enlisted corps in the U.S. Navy, serving as the frontline medical force for both Navy and Marine Corps personnel around the globe. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Sasha Ambrose)