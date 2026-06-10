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    Thunderbirds, Blue Angels fly in rare Super Delta formation

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels aircraft fly in a rare Super Delta formation over Washington, D.C., June 14, 2026, during Freedom 250 activities commemorating the nation’s approaching 250th anniversary. Flyovers are a time-honored way for the Air Force and Navy to connect with the American public—honoring the past, celebrating the present and inspiring future generations. (Video courtesy of Capt. Hannah Durbin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 08:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010974
    VIRIN: 260615-F-KC335-4911
    Filename: DOD_111774811
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Thunderbirds, Blue Angels fly in rare Super Delta formation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Blue Angels
    Thunderbirds
    Freedom250
    Freedom 250

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