A visual production from the Defense Intelligence Agency.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2013
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 07:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010962
|VIRIN:
|130124-O-FF543-6748
|Filename:
|DOD_111774644
|Length:
|00:04:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Voice of the Customer John Negroponte, Career diplomat First Director of National Intelligence, by Daniel Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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