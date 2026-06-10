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    AFN Video Spot - USO Tours

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.10.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    260610-N-EB640-1002 NAPLES, Italy (June 10, 2026) AFN Naples video spot highlighting USO Tours for NSA Naples. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 05:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010935
    VIRIN: 260610-N-EB640-2292
    Filename: DOD_111774558
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Video Spot - USO Tours, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USO Tours
    USO
    SG Tours

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