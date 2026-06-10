AFN Video Spot - USO Tours

260610-N-EB640-1002 NAPLES, Italy (June 10, 2026) AFN Naples video spot highlighting USO Tours for NSA Naples. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 05:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010935
|VIRIN:
|260610-N-EB640-2292
|Filename:
|DOD_111774558
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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