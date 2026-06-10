260611-N-RO855-1001 (June 11, 2026) AFN Naples video spot highlighting the opening of the Country Club restaurant hosted at Carney Park. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Foote)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 05:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010932
|VIRIN:
|260611-N-RO855-1001
|PIN:
|001001
|Filename:
|DOD_111774539
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples TV Spot - Carney Park Country Club, by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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