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    World War II Remembrance March

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    GERMANY

    05.28.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Military members and civilians from across Europe and North America took part in a 100-kilometer Remembrance March, a 24-hour ruck honoring the scarifies of Allied service members and civilians during World War II, June 5-6, 2026, starting in Waldsee, Germany. The route followed portions of the historic Siegfried Line from Waldsee, Germany to Hatten, France, connecting participants with key WWII sites. (Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 05:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010931
    VIRIN: 260529-F-GO232-2436
    Filename: DOD_111774533
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, World War II Remembrance March, by A1C Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    World War 2 history
    Ruck 2 Remember
    World War 2
    Remembrance March
    100km World War II Escape Evasion & Remembrance March
    100km Ruck

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