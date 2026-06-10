World War II Remembrance March

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010931" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Military members and civilians from across Europe and North America took part in a 100-kilometer Remembrance March, a 24-hour ruck honoring the scarifies of Allied service members and civilians during World War II, June 5-6, 2026, starting in Waldsee, Germany. The route followed portions of the historic Siegfried Line from Waldsee, Germany to Hatten, France, connecting participants with key WWII sites. (Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker)