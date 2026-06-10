Military members and civilians from across Europe and North America took part in a 100-kilometer Remembrance March, a 24-hour ruck honoring the scarifies of Allied service members and civilians during World War II, June 5-6, 2026, starting in Waldsee, Germany. The route followed portions of the historic Siegfried Line from Waldsee, Germany to Hatten, France, connecting participants with key WWII sites. (Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 05:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010931
|VIRIN:
|260529-F-GO232-2436
|Filename:
|DOD_111774533
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, World War II Remembrance March, by A1C Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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