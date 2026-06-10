86th AW Change of Command Ceremony

The 86th Airlift Wing held a Change of Command ceremony on June 10, 2026, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. U.S. Air Force Col. Denny R. Davies, 86th AW incoming commander, provided remarks that reinforced 86th AW priorities to Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 05:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010930
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-GO232-3582
|Filename:
|DOD_111774527
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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