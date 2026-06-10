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    86th AW Change of Command Ceremony

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    06.09.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The 86th Airlift Wing held a Change of Command ceremony on June 10, 2026, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. U.S. Air Force Col. Denny R. Davies, 86th AW incoming commander, provided remarks that reinforced 86th AW priorities to Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 05:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010930
    VIRIN: 260610-F-GO232-3582
    Filename: DOD_111774527
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE

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    This work, 86th AW Change of Command Ceremony, by A1C Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    86AW
    Change of Command
    Change of Command Ceremony
    86th Airlift Wing

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