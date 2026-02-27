SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts a Joint Operation Maneuver

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, along with Philippine Army Soldiers assigned to 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, conduct Operational Maneuver, the culminating event of Salaknib 2026, at Lal-Lo, Philippines, June 13, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 03:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010924
|VIRIN:
|260613-A-CJ630-8295
|Filename:
|DOD_111774470
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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