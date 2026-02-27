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    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts a Joint Operation Maneuver

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    PHILIPPINES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, along with Philippine Army Soldiers assigned to 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, conduct Operational Maneuver, the culminating event of Salaknib 2026, at Lal-Lo, Philippines, June 13, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 03:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010924
    VIRIN: 260613-A-CJ630-8295
    Filename: DOD_111774470
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: PH

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    This work, SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts a Joint Operation Maneuver, by SGT Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army, Philippines, SK26, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, 25th Infantry Division

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