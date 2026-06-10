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    Gate 2 Fully Operational: Important Traffic Changes and Safety Rules for Drivers

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    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.14.2026

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama’s Gate 2 is now fully open after a period of renovations. We’ve made important improvements to make traffic safer and smoother for everyone.

    Drivers are urged to follow all posted traffic signs in the Gate 2 area.

    Drive safe, Camp Zama!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 03:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1010923
    VIRIN: 260615-A-MS361-3247
    Filename: DOD_111774469
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

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    This work, Gate 2 Fully Operational: Important Traffic Changes and Safety Rules for Drivers, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    U.S. Army
    Camp Zama

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