Camp Zama’s Gate 2 is now fully open after a period of renovations. We’ve made important improvements to make traffic safer and smoother for everyone.
Drivers are urged to follow all posted traffic signs in the Gate 2 area.
Drive safe, Camp Zama!
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 03:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1010923
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-MS361-3247
|Filename:
|DOD_111774469
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gate 2 Fully Operational: Important Traffic Changes and Safety Rules for Drivers, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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