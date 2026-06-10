A video highlighting U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Van Dyke, 57th Rescue Squadron special warfare fleet management noncommissioned officer in charge, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 9, 2026. Van Dyke is the only U.S. service member responsible for maintaining the 57th RQS’s fleet of land and sea vehicles, enabling special warfare Airmen to conduct global training and combat search and rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 02:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1010918
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-YT022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111774414
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vehicle Maintainer Supports 57th RQS Readiness, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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