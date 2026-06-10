Vehicle Maintainer Supports 57th RQS Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010918" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video highlighting U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Van Dyke, 57th Rescue Squadron special warfare fleet management noncommissioned officer in charge, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 9, 2026. Van Dyke is the only U.S. service member responsible for maintaining the 57th RQS’s fleet of land and sea vehicles, enabling special warfare Airmen to conduct global training and combat search and rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)