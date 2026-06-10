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    Vehicle Maintainer Supports 57th RQS Readiness

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.14.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    A video highlighting U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Van Dyke, 57th Rescue Squadron special warfare fleet management noncommissioned officer in charge, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 9, 2026. Van Dyke is the only U.S. service member responsible for maintaining the 57th RQS’s fleet of land and sea vehicles, enabling special warfare Airmen to conduct global training and combat search and rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 02:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1010918
    VIRIN: 260611-F-YT022-1001
    Filename: DOD_111774414
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

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    This work, Vehicle Maintainer Supports 57th RQS Readiness, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    pararescue
    combat search and rescue
    Guardian Angels
    Air Force Special Warfare
    vehicle maintenance
    31st Fighter Wing

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