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    Pacific Update - Yokota Bataan Death March 2026

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    JAPAN

    06.09.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Evan Iannazzo 

    AFN Tokyo

    On June 10, 2026, service members, civilians, and the community at Yokota Air Base, Japan, gathered to honor the resilience, sacrifice, and memory of the tens of thousands of American and Filipino prisoners of war who endured the grueling Bataan Death March of 1942.

    This video captures the physical and mental endurance of the participants as they complete the memorial ruck march. By carrying the weight and pushing through the miles, these participants pay tribute to the heroes of World War II and ensure their legacy of grit and ultimate sacrifice is never forgotten.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 00:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1010907
    VIRIN: 260610-N-GE102-1001
    Filename: DOD_111774240
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

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    This work, Pacific Update - Yokota Bataan Death March 2026, by SA Evan Iannazzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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