U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 23, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, a motorized operations course during Integrated Training Exercise 3-26 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 14, 2026. ITX is designed to generate combat readiness and ensure the Reserve Component provides critical strategic depth to the Total Force. From complex combined arms maneuvers to all-domain integration, these Marines are proving that they are ready to augment, reinforce, and fight alongside the active component at a moment's notice. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas and Cpl. Van Hoang)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 00:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010906
|VIRIN:
|260614-M-MO302-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111774233
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ITX 3-26 | CLB-23 conducts Motorized Operations Course, by Cpl Van Hoang and Cpl Kanoa Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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