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    ITX 3-26 | Fighting Spirit REEL

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    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Air Ground Task Force 23, Marine Forces Reserve, execute Integrated Training Exercise 3-26 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 2-14, 2026. ITX is designed to generate combat readiness and ensure the Reserve Component provides critical strategic depth to the Total Force. From complex combined arms maneuvers to all-domain integration, these Marines are proving that they are ready to augment, reinforce, and fight alongside the active component at a moment's notice. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)

    By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock

    “Heroic Epic” by PimaMusic / https://stock.adobe.com/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 00:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010904
    VIRIN: 260613-M-RY790-1001
    Filename: DOD_111774225
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, ITX 3-26 | Fighting Spirit REEL, by Cpl Kanoa Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MFRITX326, ITX326, USMCNEWS, MAGTF, COCOM, Reserve

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