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    Team Air Force trains for 2026 Warrior Games

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    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Team Air Force athletes train together for the 2026 Warrior Games on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 9-13, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 23:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1010903
    VIRIN: 260614-F-PJ095-9001
    Filename: DOD_111774224
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Team Air Force trains for 2026 Warrior Games, by SSgt Sergio Avalos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Wounded Warrior
    adaptive sports
    AFW2
    air force
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    Warrior Games 2026

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