Team Air Force trains for 2026 Warrior Games

Team Air Force athletes train together for the 2026 Warrior Games on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 9-13, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 23:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1010903
|VIRIN:
|260614-F-PJ095-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111774224
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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