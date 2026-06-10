Thunderbirds, Blue Angels fly in rare Super Delta formation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010902" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels aircraft fly in a rare Super Delta formation over Washington, D.C., June 14, 2026, during Freedom 250 activities commemorating the nation’s approaching 250th anniversary. Flyovers are a time-honored way for the Air Force and Navy to connect with the American public—honoring the past, celebrating the present and inspiring future generations. (Video courtesy of Capt. Hannah Durbin)