Thunderbirds, Blue Angels fly in rare Super Delta formation

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels aircraft fly in a rare Super Delta formation over Washington, D.C., June 14, 2026, during Freedom 250 activities commemorating the nation’s approaching 250th anniversary. Flyovers are a time-honored way for the Air Force and Navy to connect with the American public—honoring the past, celebrating the present and inspiring future generations. (Video courtesy of The White House)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 23:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010900
|VIRIN:
|260614-F-AF000-2085
|Filename:
|DOD_111774186
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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